After a full English for breakfast this morning, I headed off, not to conference, but to the Jorvik Museum. It is 30 years since I was last there. Well worth a visit if you are in York. From Jorvik I headed back to the Novotel Hotel for the British Association for Conservation and Shooting reception, often the best lunch in conference. I chatted to their representatives about how we are plagued by deer on our farm as the local population has not been culled. The threate to local woodland is considerable if nothing is done to manage deer numbers. From the reception I headed to the conference centre where I am now in the energy debate. Next up is Ed Davey QA.
