I got to the National Railway Museum

My plan worked. I got to York with plenty of time to spare to get to the National Railway Museum. I spent two hours there. The amount of travel I have done in recent years has been a fraction of what I used to do, due mainly to being Richard's carer and because of covid restrictions. So it has been great to get away even if it's just for Lib Dem conference. The timing has allowed me to see some of the historic sites in York as well as attending conference. I had planned to go to the Jorvik Museum today but I'm going there tomorrow instead. I'm going to take a walk along the city walls instead.
