Heading to conference

I've just left Newcastle on the train heading to York for Lib Dem spring conference. For 2 days I'm leaving behind the endless job of cleaning henhouses, nursing a goat with mastitis, caring for a lamb we are hand raising and plodding through mud. Our first in person conference since 2019 due to covid and the passing of the Queen. Hopefully I won't have forgotten everyone's name! My reading matter for the train journey has nothing to do with conference. And my first action when I get to York will be equally non-political. I will be visiting the National Railway Museum. And if there is time, I will visit the Jorvik Museum this afternoon as well.
No comments:
Post a Comment