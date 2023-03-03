Kicking the asset transfer into touch

I was on my farm milking one of our goats when I was called by the local media about the community asset transfer of the football field at Marley Hill to Fellside Football Club a few days ago. They wanted my views on the planned transfer. I support it and pointed out we have already got 2 successful asset transfers in the village - the Bowling Green to the Marley Hill Bowling Club and the community centre to the Vineyard Church. I expect the football field transfer to be a success as well though last year, when I met residents and some of the officials of the club, I advised them to keep in regular touch so that any issues can be ironed out.
You can read the Chronicle's coverage on this link.
