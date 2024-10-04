4th Whickham North Action Day

The Whickham North by-election will be held on Thursday (24th October 2024). Yesterday we held our 3rd action day in the ward since the vacancy was announced on 13th September. It was embarrassingly successful! All the leaflet bundles were collected before 11am and everything was delivered by 12.30pm. We had to stand down a few people who were planning to do the mop up operation today (Sunday) when any remaining patches are done. Thanks go to Sunderland Lib Dems who sent in a team to shift a pile of leaflets.
In terms of the other parties, Reform aren't standing and the Conservatives and Greens have delivered no literature at all. Labour have had two leaflets but we had no sightings of them in the ward yesterday.
No comments:
Post a Comment