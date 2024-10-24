It's polling day!

Today is polling day (24th October) in the Whickham North and Swalwell by-election. Yesterday I was helping in Whickham to deliver the next leaflet but, alas, I am tied up today until this evening on meetings. The ward has an interesting history. Once a Labour stronghold, it went Lib Dem in 1992. Labour made it their top target in the region in 2011 and were just 21 votes behind. Since then, it has moved more firmly into the Lib Dem camp.
Polls close at 10pm today. We should have a result by midnight.
