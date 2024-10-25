The Whickham North and Swalwell result

In what was once Labour's top target in the whole of the North East of England, Labour's vote effectively halved in the by-election yesterday. The full result was:
Liberal Democrats 902 (65%)
Labour 285 (20%)
Conservative 137 (10%)
Green 72 (5%)
I'm pleased to report that the Lib Dem vote not only stood up but the share increased by 8%. Given the Lib Dem share was already well over 50%, an increase in the by-election yesterday was very welcome. The Lib Dems were the only party smiling when the count was over!
Bring together the result of the Bridges by-election last month with the Whickham North result yesterday and the picture is clear - the Lib Dems are mounting a serious challenge to Labour in Gateshead. No other party is a serious contender in this race.
No comments:
Post a Comment