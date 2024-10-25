The inevitable Lib Dem barchart

Here's the result of the Whickham North by-election as graphs. The more interesting one is below;
I can't finish this post without a reference to the Greens! In the Bridges by-election last month they turned up at the count confident they had won. When they came third (dropping from their previous 2nd position) they left looking like "deflated whoopie cushions" (according to my blog!). Apparently, they aren't happy with my description of them! Last night the Greens turned up at the Whickham North count though I'm not sure whether they brought with them any hope that their sinking vote share could be turned around. In the end they suffered the humiliation of coming behind the Conservatives! Meanwhile, I had greens for breakfast this morning!
No comments:
Post a Comment