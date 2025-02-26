The picture is the same across England. In effect council tax rises have been nationalised and those councils that step out of line will be fined. It was interesting to note in neighbouring Co Durham, the opposition Labour party attacked the joint administration (led by a Lib Dem) for raising council tax by 4.99%. It seems no one in government had sent Durham Labour the memo on council tax! Just as an aside, Labour had previously run Co Durham for a century but lost in 2021. Labour expect to win in the May local elections but their antics suggest they are becoming comfortable with an opposition role. Meanwhile, back over the border in Gateshead, we are getting uncomfortable with the role of opposition. Officers of the council need to know that the Lib Dems are building up as an alternative administration ready to take power in 2026 and take the hard decisions. Hence our decision to vote for the budget.
Pictured above and below, the Lib Dem group at the budget meeting
