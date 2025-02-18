Restoring Kindred Wood

Kindred Wood is on the edge of Sunniside, the village in which I live and which I represent on Gateshead Council. It covers 5 hectares and is a recognised nature reserve, it's in the greenbelt and there are preservation orders on the trees. Recently, someone brought a digger onto the woodland, destroying trees and vegetation and dumping spoil on the ground next to one of the ponds. No planning permission has been granted for any development on the wood.
When the presence of a digger in the wood was first brought to my attention, I contacted the council's enforcement team. They very quickly stopped any further work on the site. The local Lib Dem team are now looking for those responsible to remove the spoil and replace the trees that have been destroyed.
On Saturday I visited the site with Cllr Marilynn Ord to ensure no further damage has been caused - fortunately none has.
