In 2024 we spent the first 10 months of the year on election footing. We had local elections in May necessitating the first 4 months of the year working on electioneering, then we had 2 weeks off before the general election was called. Then along came 2 council by-elections in September and October. It meant that I spend a large amount of time in the Lib Dem print room churning off an impressively enormous quantity of literature. In November we stood down from election footing status but the rest has not lasted long. I was back in the print room today printing 2000 survey forms.
