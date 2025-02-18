Website meeting

Gateshead Lib Dems are continuing to develop our website. Three of us who are leading on this project met up last week at Sapori Restaurant on Gateshead High Street. I'm not sure whether this was an excuse to try out a restaurant none of us had visited before, a genuine attempt to get some website work done or both! Anyway, I was joined by Yoni Aibi and Matthew Jordison. The end result is that I need to sort out the events page on the website, and keep supplying more photos of Lib Dem activities around Gateshead for the gallery page. Feel free to take a look on this link.
By the way, I'm sure Yoni and Matt are doing a Charlie's Angels pose!
