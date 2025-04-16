About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Low Fell action day
On Sunday I was in Low Fell to help with the ward's action day. I delivered 2 patches before returning to HQ (the home of Cllr Dawn Welsh).
Lunch was a lovely way to put back on the calories that had just been burnt off through delivering Focus around the streets of Low Fell. Not visible in the photo, but I caught site of the delivery bundles being prepared for Chowdene.
