Whickham Library fair

On Saturday morning I headed to Whickham Voluntary Library to visit the Easter fair being held there. As usual I was asked to bring an assortment of animals to help raise funds so I brought Nettle and Dandelion, two of my goats. Thank you to everyone who donated to the library via the collecting box next to the pen which contained the goats.
Meanwhile, Cllr Marilynn Ord took a shine to Nettle and walked her around St Mary's Green! This turned out to be a bit of a mobile photo opportunity for parents and their children to utilise.
No comments:
Post a Comment