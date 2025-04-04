Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Friday, April 04, 2025
Social media social
The Gateshead Lib Dem members who help run the social media campaign met up at Blaydon Rugby Club on Thursday 3rd April. Social media having a social! Makes a change to meeting online.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
11:20 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment