Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Whickham street surgery
Whickham Lib Dem councillors held a street surgery outside the Library today. It was a good chance to meet residents and talk about issues important to them. Conversations were wide and varied!
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
7:12 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment