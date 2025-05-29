Jonathan Wallace
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Light Up Whickham race night
Light Up Whickham held a fundraising race night on Saturday 24th May which raised a good sum of money that will pay towards Whickham's Christmas tree. A good time was had by all.
