Sunniside Focus

Hooray! I recently delivered my last patch but one for the current Focus on Sunniside. What is left to do is one very small bundle of 15 for Ravensworth. This is a large country estate so in terms of walking, it is the biggest patch. In terms of actual numbers to be delivered, it is the smallest. I will deliver the patch later this week.
Lead story in the Focus is the need to restore Kindred Wood, on the edge of Sunniside, which was damaged by diggers and spoil dumping in the autumn.
