Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Friday, May 30, 2025
Printng for tomorrow
I was in the office this afternoon to print a calling leaflet for a canvass session in my ward tomorrow morning. I'm looking forward to getting out onto the doorsteps again.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
10:39 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment