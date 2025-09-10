Jumping ship when the ship has already sunk

This has to be one of the weirdest Reform defections. Amelia Randall is, or rather was, a Reform councillor in Kent. Now she has defected to UKIP. Yes, you read that correctly! UKIP! We all thought UKIP had disappeared down a plug hole. Whether the defection was because Cllr Randall felt Reform was too rightwing or not rightwing enough is the big unknown. Jumping ship is normally something to be done when the ship onto which you are jumping is still afloat. In Cllr Randall's case, the ship was holed, broke up on the surface and sank, Titanic style.
