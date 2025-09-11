Mayor opens Sunniside volunteers' fair

On Saturday, the Mayor of Gateshead, Cllr Freda Geddes, officially opened the volunteers' fair at Sunniside Social Club. The fair was held because local organisations were having difficulties recruiting new members and volunteers. So Councillors Jonathan Mohammed, Marilynn Ord and myself set up the fair to give local groups the opportunity to reach out to people. 13 groups had stands at the fair. Its success means we are likely to run another fair, this time in Whickham.
In the video about, Cllr Geddes officially opens the fair and visits the stands.
