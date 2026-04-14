Reform chaos reaches Gateshead

It didn't take long! Reform chaos has started lapping at the political shores of Gateshead. Peter Gray, one of the three Reform candidates for Crawcrook and Greenside has resigned. Except it is not as straightforward as that. His resignation was too late to remove his name from the ballot papers. So Reform hobble forward in the ward with only 2 cylinders firing, dragging along with them their former colleague in tow. If he is elected, there will be an immediate by-election in the ward, costing in the region of £10K. It seems Reform have made an interesting start to the election campaign.
So, one Reform candidate down, just 65 to go.
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