Pictures of Noel

Noel Rippeth was Leader of the Lib Dem group and Leader of the Opposition on Gateshead Council from 1994 to 2010.Sadly, he passed away last month. His family asked me to pass on any photos I have of him from his days as group leader. SO here are some of the ones I sent. All photos are pre 2005 and some date from the 1990s.
Above - Noel in his ward of Crawcrook and Greenside.
Mid 1990s, a social event at my house (I recognise the curtains!)
Mid to late 1990s, Noel with then Leader of the Party, Paddy Ashdown, with Cllr Peter Maughan in Whickham.
2003 - Noel and local members are joined by Ed Davey MP.
Mid 1990s - Noel as part of the group meeting Paddy Ashdown in Chase Park. At the tiime, Labour were planning to remove and not replace the play equipment in local parks. Paddy joined in the campaign and suddenly the Labour council found the money to replace the old equipment.
Noel joins the winning Lib Dem candidates from the local elections, 1990s.
Noel and Councillor Peter Maughan in Crawcrook, 1990s.
Noel and Ione join me in Ryton, 2017. This was 6 years after they had retired from Gateshead Council.
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