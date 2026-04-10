What a bruiser

I've got quite a black eye! Florence, one of my nanny goats, had two babies yesterday but her udders where so full of milk that the babies could not suckle. I therefore took her to out milking shed and encouraged her to get onto the milking stand. That was when it happened. I made the mistake of bending over as she jumped onto the stand. The result was an impact as her horn collided with my glasses and nose.
On the plus side, I took 4 litres of milk off her which are currently being fed to her two babies.
So it wasn't the end result of a difference of opinion with a political opponent or party members! Just plain bad luck! The last time I had a black eye was nearly 50 years ago. Let's hope it's another 50 years before the next!
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