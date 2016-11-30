Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Whickham Christmas lights switch-on
The Christmas lights were switched on in Whickham by the Metro Gnomes. The event was organised by Lighting Up Whickham. Hundreds turned up for the event.
Posted by
jonathanwallace
at
1:06 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment