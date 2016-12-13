About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Challenging Gateshead Council on equality
This morning at Gateshead Council Cabinet I raised concerns about the equality implications on changes to terms and conditions for essential car user allowance. The report to cabinet showed that 75% of the staff affected are women but the equalities impact assessment said no groups would be impacted. In this video. I raise my concerns. I've also included the responses of the officer and leader of the council, Martin Gannon.
