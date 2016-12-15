Thursday, December 15, 2016
Printing Birtley Focus
I had a trip to the Lib Dem office in Consett on Tuesday to print the back of our next Birtley Focus. This morning I returned to print the front and fold it, just in time to get home and get changed to go to the full Council meeting at Gateshead Civic Centre.
The Focus leads on proposals to improve the A1 between the Coalhouse junction and Birtley. Also included is a bit about the council budget and my selection as candidate for Blaydon. The constituency currently includes Birtley though that looks set to change if the proposed boundary changes go ahead.
Paul Elliott, who is leading the Lib Dem team in Birtley, collected the Focuses from me this evening. Circulation will be underway shortly.
