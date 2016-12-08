Thursday, December 08, 2016
Local economies and local currencies: self-sufficiency in Gateshead
I'm just back from a meeting of Gateshead Council's advisory committee looking at commissioning and procurement. The video is of my contribution in which I talked about how a local currency could keep more wealth in Gateshead and avoid it seeping out to centres of power and finance. I used my knowledge of history and my experience of self-sufficiency to illustrate how a local currency could work. I suspect the Council may return to this issue at some point.
