Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Friday, December 09, 2016
Dunston lights switch on
On Wednesday, another local Christmas lights switch-on took place, this time in Dunston. I was there to snap a few photos (with Councillors Peter Maughan and Sonya Hawkins). Well done to all involved.
Posted by
jonathanwallace
at
6:18 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment