Friday, December 09, 2016

Dunston lights switch on

Dunston Christmas lights switch on Dec 16 (6)

On Wednesday, another local Christmas lights switch-on took place, this time in Dunston. I was there to snap a few photos (with Councillors Peter Maughan and Sonya Hawkins). Well done to all involved.

Dunston Christmas lights switch on Dec 16 (8)
