Wednesday, December 07, 2016

Jack Charlton in Sunniside

Jack Charlton at Simply Local Sunniside Dec 16

On Saturday, my home village of Sunniside had a famous visitor. Jack Charlton of England's 1966 World Cup winning team, was a guest at the Christmas market at the Simply Local shop. Great to meet an English footballer who was a member of a team that actually won something, and did so without the fat cat football salaries of the 21st century.

Firebrick Brewery visits Simply Local Dec 16 2

Also at the fair was Alistair Lawrence who runs the Firebrick Brewery in Blaydon. Alistair and I went to Whickham School together over 30 years ago.

Spotless at Simply Local Dec 16 1

Meanwhile, Andy Singh, who runs Simply Local, was keen to have a visit from one of my goats. So we took round Spotless, our billy, who feasted on carrots kindly provided by Andy's mum!

Spotless at Simply Local Dec 16 4
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)