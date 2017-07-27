Thursday, July 27, 2017
Insurance coughs up for replaced Blaydon Bridge
Last week at full council in Gateshead, I raised the issue of who paid for the repairs to the Blaydon Footbridge. Last August, a lorry driver drove into the bridge causing considerable damage. A section of the bridge had to be removed. The repairs and replacement of the missing section took place earlier this month. I had previously raised concerns that the costs would fall on local council taxpayers but I'm pleased to report that the driver's insurance has paid for the repairs. Well done to the officers of the council who ensured the insurance of the responsible driver paid for the work.
The start of the video above was shot by me in December 2016 when the central section was still missing with the 2nd half of the video being shot earlier this month when the missing section was installed.
