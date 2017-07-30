Sunday, July 30, 2017
New cabinet member in Gateshead
The election of Liz Twist as MP for Blaydon created a vacancy on Gateshead Council's cabinet. It has now been filled by the appointment of John Adams, Labour Councillor for Saltwell. I have to confess that I know little about Cllr Adams. He has barely been on my radar screen since his election to Gateshead Council in 2014. I have a vague recollection of one speech made by him at full council, sometime recently, on an issue I can't recall, and with no memorable content. Nevertheless, it is a significant promotion for John. Congratulations and, as Leader of the Opposition, I look forward to working with you in the best interests of the residents of Gateshead, and, where appropriate, giving you a political grilling through the council's scrutiny process.
