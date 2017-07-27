Thursday, July 27, 2017
RIP Phyllis Callender
I have been visiting a friend in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital every day this month and a couple of weeks ago, when I was arriving there, I bumped into Norman Callender and his daughter Jean. Norman retired as a Lib Dem councillor a few years ago. Jean is Gateshead Lib Dem treasurer. They were visiting Phyllis, Norman's wife, who had been taken seriously ill. Sadly, she passed away the next day.
I went to the funeral at St Agnes RC Church in Crawcrook on Tuesday. Phyllis was given a great send off. Everyone gathered in the Buffs Club in Crawcrook afterwards and it was good to meet up with old friends I hadn't seen for a few years.
Phyllis was always a great support for Norman when he was a councillor and she will be greatly missed. RIP Phyllis Callender.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment