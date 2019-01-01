Jonathan Wallace
Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Low Fell eFocus
The Lib Dem Focus Team in Low Fell have just published their latest eFocus. Key issues covered include:
Some Low Fell residents to get extra bin
Lighting column improvements
Concerns over drug debris
Last chance to have your say on Council's planned budget
Happy New Year from the Focus Team
Can you help the Focus Team?
You can view eFocus on this link.
No comments:
Post a Comment