Taking the biscuit

A few years ago I made quite a bit of noise about the need to stop providing biscuits to councillors in meetings of Gateshead Council. At the time, the council listened and acted. I instantly made myself unpopular (or even more unpopular depending on a councillor's view of me) when the biscuits disappeared from meetings. After a year of so, suddenly biscuits made a reappearance at meetings. So I started to make a fuss again. And hooray! It now appears the biscuits have gone again. I have attended lots of meetings in January and each one was a biscuit free zone. Chew on that everyone!
