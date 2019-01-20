Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Sunday, January 20, 2019
Low Fell Focus no. 26
Lib Dems in Low Fell ward in Gateshead have just published edition 26 of their eFocus newsletter. Issues covered include:
Information sessions about extra bin trial in Low Fell
Pathway to be reopened
Supporting the Low Fell Ukes
New Environmental Team comes into force
Road markings on Durham Road
£1,400 for bollards!
You can view Low Fell eFocus on this link.
