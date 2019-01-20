Sunday, January 20, 2019

Low Fell Focus no. 26

Lib Dems in Low Fell ward in Gateshead have just published edition 26 of their eFocus newsletter. Issues covered include:

  • Information sessions about extra bin trial in Low Fell
  • Pathway to be reopened
  • Supporting the Low Fell Ukes
  • New Environmental Team comes into force
  • Road markings on Durham Road
  • £1,400 for bollards!

You can view Low Fell eFocus on this link.
