Monday, February 25, 2019
Arson at the Staiths
A few days ago, the Dunston Staiths, the biggest wooden structure in Europe, was damaged by fire. It is highly likely that this was deliberate arson and it is not the first time the historic structure has suffered in this way. Quite what drives people to carry out this sort of mindless destruction is beyond me.
I decided to have a look myself at the damage earlier today. I took a walk along the riverside cycle way which gave me clear view of the Staiths and the damage. Hopefully, repairs will be possible.
