Wednesday, February 06, 2019
Whickham eFocus 113
The latest edition of the Whickham area eFocus has just been published. Issues covered include:
Chase Park house-building proposals agreed in principle.
Fellside Road reopened.
Call for A1 air clean up.
Council Budget.
Sunniside table top sale.
Dunston Station extension.
Camera view of local roads.
You can read eFocus on this link.
Posted by
jonathanwallace
at
11:45 PM
