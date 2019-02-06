Wednesday, February 06, 2019

Whickham eFocus 113

The latest edition of the Whickham area eFocus has just been published. Issues covered include:

  • Chase Park house-building proposals agreed in principle.
  • Fellside Road reopened.
  • Call for A1 air clean up.
  • Council Budget.
  • Sunniside table top sale.
  • Dunston Station extension.
  • Camera view of local roads.
