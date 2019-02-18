About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Monday, February 18, 2019
More Dunston deliveries
I was in Dunston on Saturday to deliver more Focuses. Key story in this edition was the air pollution levels on the nearby A1. While the government are requiring Gateshead Council to deal with illegal levels of emissions in central Gateshead, ministers are yet to put forward any proposals for reducing emissions on the A1, a road for which the government is responsible. Now is't that odd!
No comments:
Post a Comment