Labour's split - initial thoughts

Labour's split today has formalised something that has been gradually underway for months. But how does it affect matters up here in the North East?
My main concern is about whether or not the Labour party will back a referendum on the Brexit deal. I suspect the departure of the 7 MPs won't change Corbyn's position - he is a Leaver and has done everything he can to resist a further referendum. I'm not expecting any defections from Labour in the North East. They are too tribal here.
Is there a prospect of cooperation between the Lib Dems and Independents? Possibly, though quite how it will function is difficult to see.
It's early days and, like Brexit, no one can see the way forward through the fog of confusion.
