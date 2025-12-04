Thursday, December 04, 2025

Statistics

I've just been looking at the statistics for my blog. In November, there were 46,742 viewings. Overall, there have been 1,780,942 viewings of the blog and posts since I first set up the blog in February 2006. By next year I hope to have exceeded 2 million though possibly not by the blog's 20th birthday in February. Finally, I have produced 3802 posts so hopefully I should go over 4000 in 2026. There will be plenty to write about as we have all-out elections in Gateshead. Since there is a likelihood of a political earthquake in Gateshead next year, I will be kept busy writing new material.

