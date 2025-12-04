I've just been looking at the statistics for my blog. In November, there were 46,742 viewings. Overall, there have been 1,780,942 viewings of the blog and posts since I first set up the blog in February 2006. By next year I hope to have exceeded 2 million though possibly not by the blog's 20th birthday in February. Finally, I have produced 3802 posts so hopefully I should go over 4000 in 2026. There will be plenty to write about as we have all-out elections in Gateshead. Since there is a likelihood of a political earthquake in Gateshead next year, I will be kept busy writing new material.
