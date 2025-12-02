Name that party

There was a great deal of comedy coming out of Liverpool over the weekend. Boycotted on the first day to avoid ranting comrade Corbyn's speech to the Your Party, Zarah Sultana made her appearance on Sunday instead. It seems that the Sultana and Corbyn show has had its plug pulled even before they had both agreed to be in the same room as each other. Instead, a politburo of worthies will run the party. Let's fantasize for a moment and imagine Your Party have won the general election. The politburo have moved into 10 Downing Street and they are having endless meetings and votes on the new wallpaper and who gets the best bedroom. Nothing would get done.
As for the name, "Your" is totally meaningless. A party's name tells the world broadly what the party stands for. Calling yourself the "Your Party" does nothing of the sort. It looks like a name that has been agreed because no one could agree on anything else.
Meanwhile, some attending the conference got as far as the main entrance before they were turned away as they are members of the Socialist Workers' Party. There was all sorts of talk about storming the platform. Quite what that would achieve is not clear, other than creating more comedy moments.
So, will this party survive? I suspect that if it makes it to the general election, it will be wiped out. In the meantime, it will split the Labour and Green vote. With British politics so fragmented at the moment, it is rather difficult to work out who will be the beneficiary of this split.
No comments:
Post a Comment