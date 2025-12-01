Gateshead Lib Dems held another meeting on Sunday to work on the manifesto for the local elections next May. We already had a first draft as a result of our manifesto meeting held in the summer. The meeting yesterday saw us go through the draft in fine detail. Some additions were made, some sections were revised or removed. We had 30 members at the meeting, held at Sunniside Social Club. We also had a session looking at our key messages.
We will be having another meeting in the new year. In the meantime, we will have lots of Focuses to deliver.
Excellent buffet enjoyed by all.
