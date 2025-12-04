A minute's silence for Colin

Sunniside History Society met last night for the first time since our former chair, Colin Douglas (pictured above), passed away. We held a minutes silence in his memory before starting the meeting proper.
As this was the December meeting, we had our Christmas quiz and a buffet. As is now our normal practice, I wrote the history quiz. There were four rounds: soap operas, British Prime Ministers, local buildings that are no longer with us, and historical individuals with a link to the North East. The quiz went down well.
