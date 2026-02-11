Sunderland and Durham Reform Councillors quit

Sunderland's newest Councillor has today quit the Reform Party. Ian McKinley was only elected in November in a byelection that saw Labour lose Hetton to Reform. Cllr McKinley's time as a Reform Councillor was rather short. It seems he had differences with the various Reform branch chairmen. The resignation from Reform and his self-identification as an Independent means Reform no longer have any representation on Sunderland Council.
Meanwhile, the Northern Echo reports that another Reform Councillor in the North East has quit the party. Michael Ramage was first elected in May 2025. He did not attended any of the full council meetings in May, July, October and December last year. It seems Cllr Ramage was not interested in talking to the media. The Northern Echo went to the Council's website instead to find that Cllr Ramage is no longer a Reformer but sits as an Independent.
