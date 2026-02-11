Another Labour meltdown

I'm not used to Tuesday elections but we've had a number of them in recent weeks. Anyway, there was a by-election in Wales yesterday, for Fishguard North East in Pembrokeshire. A high turnout of 49% (higher than many Parliamentary contests) delivered the ward to Plaid Cymru with 34%. Second were the Lib Dems on 18% and Reform were 3rd on 13%. None of these parties stood when the seat was last contested in 2022. Back then, only Labour and Conservatives stood. It had been a comfortable hold for Labour on 59%, with the Conservatives on 41%. This time their shares were 11% and 9% respectively. There were a couple of other minor candidates as well.
This is another example of Labour's vote being in freefall. They crashed from 59% to 11%. I understand the previous Labour councillor whose departure caused the vacancy was hard working and a good ward representative who could pull in votes that Labour would not normally receive. Nevertheless, this does not explain why the meltdown was so complete.
Notice how there was no onward march for Reform. At 13% it is the lowest I have seen Reform since before the local elections in May 2025.
