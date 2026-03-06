Magical lantern show

On Wednesday 4th March 2026, Sunniside History Society had its monthly meeting at Sunniside Club. Instead of a speaker, at this meeting we had a lantern show! The Society had been given the photo collection of Francis Newman, a former member who passed away a few years ago. It included over 1000 slides. The Society has not yet gone through the slides so a random selection of a couple of cartridges, each holding 50 slides, was made. So we had no idea what to expect. I recognised the contents of the first cartridge immediately: Marley Hill School's centenary celebrations from 1995. The next cartridge contained a range of old photos of buildings around the area.
We had great engagement with the members present. We are also likely to repeat the exercise. There are still over 1000 slides to view.
