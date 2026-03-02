Mystery lantern show

Sunniside History Society was given the photographic collection of Francis Newman after he passed away. In the collection are a large number of slides taken of the area, along with a slide projector. On Wednesday I will be chairing the next meeting of the Society and we will randomly select a cartridge of slides and show them to the meeting. We have no idea what is in the slides but the aim is to engage with the members present and see if we can work out when and where the slides were taken.
The meeting is on Wednesday at 7pm in Sunniside Club.
