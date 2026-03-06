I needed the wide angle lens!

On Tuesday 3rd March Gateshead Lib Dems held their next executive meeting. I had to use the wide angle lens to fit everyone into the photo! Most of the business was about the local elections. Polling day is just 2 months away and there is much to be done. The exec meeting got many of the smaller jobs done - the sort of jobs that can be done now rather than left until the last minute. But there were big jobs to do as well, including agreeing the final changes to the manifesto and sorting plans for literature. Roll on 7th March.
