Sunday, April 22, 2018
Door knocking in Watergate
Much of our canvassing in Dunston Hill and Whickham East ward in recent weeks has been in parts of the ward where Labour are normally relatively strong. So yesterday we headed into the Watergate Estate. I was pleased with the responses we received. Generally, our support is holding up and the biggest moves were from hard to soft Labour. The Lib Dem vote was towards the higher end of expectations, Labour's towards the lower end. Though this is helpful, it does not mean a certain victory, though a repeat of the result last time in 2016 will give is a gain this time (hence the good news about our vote holding up.) I think there is all to play for but the result will be close, whoever wins.
